Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netflix rejects SK call for network usage fees

Monday 25 October 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
Netflix is resisting a call by Korea's biggest ISP SK Broadband to start compensating the company for bandwidth usage. In a statement, Netflix highlighted the support it provides to the media industry in Korea and its efforts to optimise content delivery over internet networks.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix / SK Broadband
Countries: Korea, Republic of
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Netflix kan zijn aanbod in Zuid-Korea 'op zwart' laten gaan om de strijd met SK Broadband te beslechten
Published 25 Oct 2021 18:37 CET | World
Een Zuid-Koreaanse rechter heeft Netflix enige tijd geleden eraan gehouden een fee te betalen voor 'het gebruik van het netwerk' ...

SK Broadband sues Netflix again over network usage fees

Published 30 Sep 2021 07:50 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Broadband has filed a lawsuit against Netflix to demand network usage fees after a local court ruled ...

SK Telecom launches T Universe subscription packs with Amazon, Google, retail offers
Published 25 Aug 2021 07:13 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced plans to expand into the subscription market and unveiled its new brand 'T ...

Korea's One app store teams up with Microsoft for global expansion in 2022
Published 23 Aug 2021 13:48 CET | Korea, Republic of
One store, the South Korean app market operator, said it joined hands with Microsoft to create a global app market by next year. ...

Disney+ to expand to Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong in November
Published 16 Aug 2021 12:15 CET | Korea, Republic of
Disney+ will expand to South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November, Yonhap news agency reports. Disney confirmed the plans at ...

Netflix loses court case over network usage fees in South Korea
Published 29 Jun 2021 11:19 CET | Asia
Global streaming company Netflix has lost a court case over network usage fees in South Korea. This is the world's first ruling ...

Wavve to invest KRW 1 trillion in video streaming content by 2025
Published 26 Mar 2021 09:19 CET | Korea, Republic of
Content Wavve, the operator of South Korean video streaming platform Wavve, has announced plans to invest KRW 1 trillion ...

KT to launch KRW 10 bln fund to boost media content business by 2023
Published 25 Mar 2021 07:49 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator KT has announced plans to acquire more than 1,000 works of intellectual property in media content by 2023, ...

Wavve tops 10 mln video streaming service subscribers in South Korea

Published 29 Sep 2020 11:13 CET | Korea, Republic of
OTT video service Wavve has announced it has reached 10 million subscribers in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reports, citing a ...





Related Info

Netflix kan zijn aanbod in Zuid-Korea 'op zwart' laten gaan om de strijd met SK Broadband te beslechten
25 Oct | World | Commentary
SK Broadband sues Netflix again over network usage fees
30 Sep | Korea, Republic of | News
SK Telecom launches T Universe subscription packs with Amazon, Google, retail offers
25 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
Korea's One app store teams up with Microsoft for global expansion in 2022
23 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
Disney+ to expand to Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong in November
16 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
Netflix loses court case over network usage fees in South Korea
29 Jun | Asia | News
Wavve to invest KRW 1 trillion in video streaming content by 2025
26 Mar | Korea, Republic of | News
KT to launch KRW 10 bln fund to boost media content business by 2023
25 Mar | Korea, Republic of | News
Wavve tops 10 mln video streaming service subscribers in South Korea
29 Sep 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
27 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2021
27 Oct Spotify Q3 2021
27 Oct Twilio Q3
27 Oct Netgear Q3
27 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2021
27 Oct Megacable Q3
27 Oct Vertiv Q3
27 Oct TIM Q3 2021
27 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2021
27 Oct Android Dev Summit
27 Oct Digital Utilities Europe 2021
28 Oct Swisscom Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenet Q3 2021
28 Oct Nokia Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
28 Oct CyrusOne Q3
28 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3
28 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3
28 Oct Comcast Q3
28 Oct Rovio Q3 2021
28 Oct MTN Nigeria Q3 2021
28 Oct Millicom Q3 2021
28 Oct American Tower Corporation Q3
28 Oct HKBN FY results
28 Oct Amazon Q3
28 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2021
28 Oct CoreSite Q3 2021
28 Oct Airtel Africa Q3 2021
28 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
28 Oct Veon Q3 2021
28 Oct Apple fiscal Q3
28 Oct Cellnex Q3 2021
28 Oct Berec stakeholders forum
28 Oct Facebook Connect
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now