Liberty Global to sell UPC Poland to Iliad's Play for PLN 7 billion

Wednesday 22 September 2021 | 09:17 CET | News
Liberty Global announced a definitive agreement to sell its operations in Poland to Iliad's Polish mobile subsidiary Play. The deal gives UPC Poland an enterprise value of PLN 7.0 billion (EUR 1.53 billion) and allows Iliad to form a converged business in Poland with both fixed and mobile networks.

Categories: General
Companies: Iliad / Liberty Global / Play / UPC Poland
Countries: Poland
