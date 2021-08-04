Edition: International
Lumen sells CenturyLink business in 20 states to Apollo for USD 7.5 bln

Wednesday 4 August 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
Update: 4 August 2021 | 12:32 CET
Lumen Technologies has agreed to sell its local telecom business in 20 states to Apollo Global Management for USD 7.5 billion, including around USD 1.4 billion in debt. The sale leaves Lumen with CenturyLink operations in 16 states in the west of the US still, where it has a denser network and fibre footprint.

[04/08/2021 12:32- Update: Adds details on Q2 results. ]

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CenturyLink / Lumen / Verizon
Countries: United States
