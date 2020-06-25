Edition: International
Wireless

M1-StarHub, Singtel get 5G licences, name network suppliers

Thursday 25 June 2020 | 06:28 CET | News

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has granted the consortium formed by M1 and StarHub, as well as Singtel, the final 5G network license awards, following the completion of the required regulatory processes. M1 reports it will start its 5G network rollout across Singapore. 

Back in April, the IMDA announced that Singtel and a joint venture consortium comprising StarHub and M1 were the winners of its 5G Call for Proposal. The regulatory processes involved spectrum seating, as well as the completion of technical and legal due diligence, M1 said.

M1 and StarHub selected Nokia to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for the 5G standalone (SA) network infrastructure, using the 3.5GHz band. M1 has also selected Nokia to be the vendor to build the network core of the 5G infrastructure. As for the deployment of localised networks operating in the mmWave spectrum, M1 said it plans to work with multiple network vendors which will include Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei, based on specific use case requirements.

Nokia is also the preferred technology supplier for StarHub's 5G core and mmWave networks. StarHub is exploring other network elements with vendors including Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE. 

StarHub reports it will use 5G to enable Singaporean consumers, enterprises and government clients to access faster data speeds, better response times, secure transmission as well as new digital services and applications such as AR/VR live feeds anywhere, AI-based services such as facial recognition and IoT like robots, drones and autonomous vehicles. StarHub plans to release additional details related to its 5G service offering at a later date. 

M1 develops, tests 5G use cases 

M1 earlier developed and tested the use of 5G through partnerships and collaborations with various government agencies and players in the consumer and enterprise segments. M1 used a standalone 5G network to livestream drone footage of the longest dragon dance at this year’s Chingay parade and enhanced the Haidilao customer experience through soup preparation and service provided by robots at Haidilao’s new smart restaurant.

On the enterprise front, M1 recently partnered with IMDA, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Airbus to carry out network coastal trials of unmanned aerial vehicles at the Singapore Maritime Drone Estate, setting the base to make Urban Air Mobility a reality for Singapore. M1 has joined in Singapore’s first 5G Industry 4.0 trial with IBM, IMDA and Samsung for development, testing and roll-out of services for the enhancement of smart manufacturing processes.

Additionally, M1 has worked closely with educational institutes such as Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to develop and test various innovative applications of 5G, ranging from a 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication to the remote operations of robots.

Singtel selects Ericsson for 5G SA Core, RAN and mmWave network

Singtel has also announced it officially received the 3.5GHz and the millimetre wave spectrum as part of the 5G licence issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority. Singtel also reports it has selected Ericsson to start negotiations to provide the 5G SA Core, RAN and mmWave network, “with a view to finalising the contractual terms as soon as practicable”. 

Singtel trials 5G services with technology vendors, public service agencies 

Singtel has been testing 5G services with technology vendors and public service agencies. This includes working with the PSA on developing port-related 5G use cases such as drones and crane automation at the Pasir Panjang Terminal, exploring how 5G can enable Industry 4.0 manufacturing technologies at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre, and testing network readiness for 5G cloud gaming with IMDA and Razer.

Singtel is also offering access to its 5G Garage together with Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic, The live facility is designed to enable enterprises to develop and test 5G services.

Singtel offers 5G access at unmanned 24/7 pop-up retail store called ‘Unboxed’

Singtel is offering 5G access for consumers at its unmanned 24/7 pop-up retail store called ‘Unboxed’, which has been outfitted with live 5G connectivity. With 5G powering all self-serve kiosks and sentinel surveillance systems within the store, Unboxed can now be relocated anywhere without laying fibre cables, Singtel said. From  July, customers will be able to test 5G via applications such as cloud gaming, 360⁰ immersive entertainment, augmented reality education, as well as checking out the latest 5G mobile devices. Consumers can visit the Unboxed store at its current location at Tampines Hub.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Huawei / IBM / M1 / Nokia / Samsung / SingTel / StarHub
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

