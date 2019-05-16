Edition: International
Wireless

Magyar Telekom, Telenor, Vodafone Hungary pay HUF 128.5 bln for 5G licences

Friday 27 March 2020 | 08:41 CET | News
Magyar Telekom, Telenor Hungary and Vodafone Hungary paid a total of HUF 128.5 billion (EUR 363 million) for 15 years of usage rights for the 700 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 3,600 MHz bands in telecom authority NMHH's latest auction. Due to the epidemic situation, the 5G auction took place under special circumstances.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Magyar Telekom / Telenor Hungary / Vodafone Hungary
Countries: Hungary
