Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Masmovil sales up 10% in Q2, confirms FY targets despite Covid effect

Tuesday 28 July 2020 | 09:35 CET | News

Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country’s fourth largest network operator, continued to grow in the second quarter of 2020 in spite of strong Covid-19 impact, reporting revenues of EUR 453 million, up 10 percent year on year compared to a 16 percent growth in Q1. Service revenues came to EUR 416 million, up 18 percent, after the company managed to add 153,000 postpay and 108,000 fibre customers from April to June even after the portability process was temporarily suspended by the government.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 28 percent year on year to EUR 143 million, with the company's EBITDA margin climbing to 27 percent in Q2 and 32 percent in H1, the latter up 5 percentage points. Reported net income was EUR 1.5 million in the first 6 months of the year, compared to a EUR 34 million loss a year earlier. 

Masmovil ended June with a total of 10.7 million lines across its wide portfolio of brands (Masmovil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Llamaya, LycaMobile and Lebara, among others), up 29 percent compared to Q2 2019. Around 6.0 million of the total are postpay mobile clients, up from 5.2 million a year earlier, and 2.9 million prepay, up 59 percent year on year thanks in part to the addition of 1.5 million lines from Lyca Spain, the MVNO it acquired last month for EUR 361 million.

Masmovil also managed to add 480,000 fixed broadband lines in the 12-month period, reaching a total of 1.7 million at the end of June, up 39 percent year on year. The company’s FTTH footprint came to 25.2 million at the end of Q2, up from 19.8 million a year earlier, thanks in part to co-investment agreements signed with Orange and Vodafone (13.8 million homes passed) and bitstream agreements with third parties (11.5 million). Capex for the first half of 2020 was EUR 185 million, including EUR 43 million to build 400,000 proprietary fibre lines.

In its statement, Masmovil said its first half performance showed it would not be “materially affected” by the coronavirus pandemic and that it was reiterating its full-year guidance of adjusted EBITDA at EUR 570-600 million, with a margin of 30-32 percent, in 2020, rising to EUR 670-700 million, with a margin of 32-34 percent, in 2021, excluding the Lyca Spain acquisition. It did add that it expected adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to be in the lower end of the guidance range while adjusted EBITDA for 2021 should be in the upper end of the range.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Lebara / LlamaYa / Lycamobile / Masmovil / Pepephone / Yoigo
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Masmovil confirms FY20 and FY21 guidance, bidders secure EUR 2 bln loan
Published 03 Jul 2020 12:14 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has reiterated its full-year ...

Masmovil shareholders terminate lock-up agreement
Published 30 Jun 2020 15:03 CET | Spain
Several of the main shareholders of Spanish operator Masmovil have terminated an agreement in place since 2016 under which they ...

Masmovil closes EUR 361 mln Lycamobile Spain buy
Published 15 Jun 2020 10:33 CET | Spain
Masmovil, Spain's fourth largest network operator, announced the closure of its deal to acquire Lycamobile Spain for a total of ...

CNMC clears Masmovil's EUR 372 mln acquisition of Lycamobile Spain
Published 08 Jun 2020 09:55 CET | Spain
Spain's communications and markets watchdog CNMC has approved the Masmovil group's acquisition of MVNO Lycamobile Spain without ...

KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
Published 01 Jun 2020 09:14 CET | Spain | Update: 01 Jun 2020 10:51 CET
Three buyout funds have launched a joint bid to take over Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth ...

Masmovil adds 373,000 customers in Q1, confirms full-year guidance
Published 14 May 2020 10:12 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported net revenues of EUR 445 ...

Spanish portability figures down 77% in April - report
Published 04 May 2020 16:02 CET | Spain
The temporary suspension of mobile number portability processes ordered by the Spanish government in March continued to adversely ...

Masmovil FY revenues hit EUR 1.7 bln after adding 1.4 mln subs in 2019
Published 28 Feb 2020 09:47 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported net revenues of EUR 1.68 ...

Spain's Masmovil tops 1.5 million fixed broadband customers
Published 20 Jan 2020 15:00 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has passed 1.5 million fixed broadband ...

Masmovil grows EBITDA record 40% in Q3, gains 1 mln customers this year
Published 30 Oct 2019 09:44 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported service revenues of EUR ...

Masmovil sales surge 21% in Q2, adds over 300,000 customers
Published 25 Jul 2019 12:04 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported record net revenues of EUR ...

Masmovil to join Spain's Ibex 35 on 24 June
Published 14 Jun 2019 09:17 CET | Spain
The shares of Masmovil, Spain's fourth largest network operator, have been added to the Ibex 35 benchmark stock market index of ...

Masmovil revenues up 13% in Q1, acquires 1 mln fibre homes from Orange
Published 07 May 2019 11:22 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported net revenues of EUR 383 ...





Related Info

Masmovil confirms FY20 and FY21 guidance, bidders secure EUR 2 bln loan
3 Jul | Spain | News
Masmovil shareholders terminate lock-up agreement
30 Jun | Spain | News
Masmovil closes EUR 361 mln Lycamobile Spain buy
15 Jun | Spain | News
CNMC clears Masmovil's EUR 372 mln acquisition of Lycamobile Spain
8 Jun | Spain | News
KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
1 Jun | Spain | News
Masmovil adds 373,000 customers in Q1, confirms full-year guidance
14 May | Spain | News
Spanish portability figures down 77% in April - report
4 May | Spain | News
Masmovil FY revenues hit EUR 1.7 bln after adding 1.4 mln subs in 2019
28 Feb | Spain | News
Spain's Masmovil tops 1.5 million fixed broadband customers
20 Jan | Spain | News
Masmovil grows EBITDA record 40% in Q3, gains 1 mln customers this year
30 Oct 2019 | Spain | News
Masmovil sales surge 21% in Q2, adds over 300,000 customers
25 Jul 2019 | Spain | News
Masmovil to join Spain's Ibex 35 on 24 June
14 Jun 2019 | Spain | News
Masmovil revenues up 13% in Q1, acquires 1 mln fibre homes from Orange
7 May 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jul Qualcomm fiscal Q3
29 Jul Belden Q2 2020
29 Jul MobileIron Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix H1 2020
29 Jul Qorvo fiscal Q1
29 Jul Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
29 Jul Spotify Q2
29 Jul Equinix Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Brasil Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix Q2 2020
29 Jul Ooredoo Group Q2 2020
29 Jul Telecom Customer Experience and Loyalty Summit
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Amazon Q2
30 Jul Crown Castle Q2
30 Jul DSP Group Q2
30 Jul 8x8 fiscal Q1
30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice Europe Q2 2020
30 Jul Telesat Q2 2020
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2020
30 Jul Comcast Q2 2020
30 Jul Millicom Q2 2020
30 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2020
30 Jul TIM Brasil Q2 2020
30 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2020
30 Jul Apple fiscal Q3
30 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
30 Jul Telefonica Q2 2020
30 Jul Meetup Americas
30 Jul Singtel AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now