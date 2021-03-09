Edition: International
McAfee sells Enterprise Business to Symphony Technology for USD 4 bln

Tuesday 9 March 2021 | 08:26 CET | News
McAfee entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction for USD 4.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

