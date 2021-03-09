Edition: International
Symphony combines McAfee, FireEye operations into Trellix

Friday 21 January 2022 | 14:32 CET | News
Symphony Technology Group (STG) has combined the acquired McAfee and FireEye operations into Trellix, a new business that will provide extended detection and response (XDR) services using machine learning and automation. FireEye operations were bought in June 2021 and McAfee operations in November 2021.

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: FireEye / McAfee / Trellix
Countries: World
