FireEye sells enterprise business to Symphony for USD 1.2 bln

Thursday 3 June 2021 | 08:48 CET | News
FireEye has agreed to sell much of its enterprise security business to Symphony Technology Group for USD 1.2 billion in cash. The group will continue under the Mandiant name, focusing on its cybersecurity business. The deal follows Symphony agreeing the takeover of McAfee's enterprise business in March.

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: FireEye / Mandiant / McAfee
Countries: World
