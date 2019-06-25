Edition: International
Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom invest in SK Telecom's One Store

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 07:04 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced that its mobile app store One Store has attracted investments from Microsoft and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners. One Store has received a total of USD 15 million (approximately KRW 16.8 billion) in investment from Microsoft and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Microsoft / SK Telecom
Countries: Europe / Korea, Republic of
