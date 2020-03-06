Edition: International
SK Telecom plans 'aggressive' investment strategy at spin-off company SK Square

Tuesday 17 August 2021 | 11:44 CET | News
SK Telecom announced the name SK Square for the new company created through the planned spin-off of its non-telecom activities. The company will keep its current name SK Telecom for the remaining business. SK Square is expected to start work officially from 01 November, pending approval at the shareholders meeting planned for 12 October. 

Categories: General
Companies: SK Hynix / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
