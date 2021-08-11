Edition: International
SK Telecom's Q2 profit jumps 84% on increased gains from SK Hynix

Wednesday 11 August 2021 | 07:37 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom posted revenue of KRW 4.818 trillion for the second quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 4.7 percent year-on-year. Operating income grew by 10.8 percent to KRW 396.6 billion. Net income reached KRW 795.7 billion, up 84 percent year-on-year, boosted by increased equity method gains from SK Hynix.

Categories: General
Companies: SK Broadband / SK Hynix / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
