SK Telecom promotes Ryu Young-sang to CEO to lead new digital infra strategy

Monday 1 November 2021 | 07:37 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom has appointed Ryu Young-sang as its CEO. Ryu Young-sang joined SK Telecom in 2000, and from 2019, he has served as president of SK Telecom's mobile network operator business.

Categories: General
Companies: SK Broadband / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
