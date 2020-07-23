Edition: International
Microsoft quarterly revenue growth accelerates to 19%, net profit up 44%

Wednesday 28 April 2021 | 08:32 CET | News
Microsoft's revenue growth accelerated to 19 percent in its fiscal third quarter to March, for total sales of USD 41.7 billion. Operating profit rose 31 percent to USD 17.0 billion, and the net profit jumped 44 percent to USD 15.5 billion. Microsoft said it benefited from the growing adoption of digital platforms, with demand expected to continue. 

Categories: General
Companies: LinkedIn / Microsoft
Countries: World
