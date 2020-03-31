Edition: International
Microsoft revenue growth improves to 17% in Q2 on cloud demand, net profit up 33%

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 08:45 CET | News
Microsoft's revenue growth accelerated to 17 percent year-on-year in its fiscal second quarter to December, for total sales of USD 43.1 billion. The company said it benefited from the new wave of digital transformation running through each industry, as more and more businesses adopt its cloud services. Its quarterly operating profit rose 29 percent to USD 17.9 billion, and net profit jumped 33 percent to USD 15.5 billion or USD 2.03 per share.

Categories: General
Companies: LinkedIn / Microsoft
Countries: World
