Microsoft permanently shuts down all retail stores worldwide

Monday 29 June 2020 | 08:49 CET | News

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be closing all its physical retail stores worldwide to focus on online sales. In a statement, the company said its retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely provide sales, training and support. It also intends to “reimagine” four locations – London (Oxford Circus), Sydney (Westfield), New York (Fifth Avenue) and its Redmond campus – as Microsoft Experience Centres. 

The closing of Microsoft Store physical locations will result in a pre-tax charge of around USD 450 million, or USD 0.05 per share, to be recorded in the current quarter ending 30 June, said Microsoft, adding that the charge includes primarily asset write-offs and impairments. The company said it will now concentrate on digital retail via its Microsoft.com, Xbox and Windows storefronts which it said currently reach “up to 1.2 billion monthly customers in 190 markets.” It’s also planning to introduce new services including 1:1 video chat support, online tutorial videos and virtual workshops in the coming months.

Microsoft had yet to reopen any of its physical stores since they were closed in late March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. According to an unnamed source cited by The Verge, the company was originally intending to close its stores next year, but decided to accelerate plans in the light of the pandemic. 


 


Categories: General
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

Apple closing down more stores in Florida on covid-19 resurgence
Published 26 Jun 2020 10:56 CET | United States
Apple is closing down 14 more shops in Florida as coronavirus cases rise again, Bloomberg reported. The company has 18 Apple ...

Microsoft introduces features in Teams to connect users with friends, family
Published 23 Jun 2020 12:44 CET | World
Microsoft announced new Teams features that offer one central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay ...

Apple closes down stores again in some US states as covid-19 cases rise

Published 22 Jun 2020 09:34 CET | United States
Apple will be closing stores in four US states where cases of the coronavirus are rising again, the Wall Street Journal reported, ...

Apple stores reopen in France after Covid-19 closure
Published 09 Jun 2020 10:06 CET | France
Apple's 20 retail stores across France reopened on 09 June following their temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which ...

Microsoft launches 10 new cloud computing services in UK Azure regions
Published 22 May 2020 11:58 CET | United Kingdom
Microsoft has announced the launch of new cloud computing services in UK Azure regions to help organisations keep their data ...

Microsoft to bring HoloLens 2 to new markets in H2
Published 20 May 2020 15:43 CET | World
Microsoft said it will bring its HoloLens 2 headset for augmented reality (AR) to new markets this year. The device will go on ...

Microsoft introduces new Surface tablet, laptop, heaphones
Published 06 May 2020 16:22 CET | World
Microsoft has unveiled new Surface devices, which will go on sale later this month. These include the lightweight Surface Go 2 ...

Microsoft Greece, Cyprus, Malta makes organisational changes

Published 24 Apr 2020 12:22 CET | Greece
Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta made organisational changes to its management. The move aims to further develop the network of ...

Microsoft delays launch of dual-screen Surface Neo - report
Published 09 Apr 2020 11:12 CET | World
Microsoft has delayed the launch of its Surface Neo dual-screen tablet, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. It will not ...

Microsoft closes stores worldwide
Published 18 Mar 2020 08:50 CET | World
Microsoft announced it's closing all its stores worldwide. In a message on Twitter, the company said all Microsoft Stores have ...

SK Telecom, Microsoft expand Project xCloud Preview in South Korea

Published 21 Jan 2020 06:44 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom and Microsoft have announced they will expand Project xCloud Preview on the local market, ...

Microsoft presents Surface Neo dual screen tablet
Published 03 Oct 2019 09:22 CET | World
With the unveiling of its Surface Duo smartphone at its Surface event in New York City, Microsoft also presented the Surface Neo, ...





