Microsoft permanently shuts down all retail stores worldwide

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be closing all its physical retail stores worldwide to focus on online sales. In a statement, the company said its retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely provide sales, training and support. It also intends to “reimagine” four locations – London (Oxford Circus), Sydney (Westfield), New York (Fifth Avenue) and its Redmond campus – as Microsoft Experience Centres.
The closing of Microsoft Store physical locations will result in a pre-tax charge of around USD 450 million, or USD 0.05 per share, to be recorded in the current quarter ending 30 June, said Microsoft, adding that the charge includes primarily asset write-offs and impairments. The company said it will now concentrate on digital retail via its Microsoft.com, Xbox and Windows storefronts which it said currently reach “up to 1.2 billion monthly customers in 190 markets.” It’s also planning to introduce new services including 1:1 video chat support, online tutorial videos and virtual workshops in the coming months.
Microsoft had yet to reopen any of its physical stores since they were closed in late March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. According to an unnamed source cited by The Verge, the company was originally intending to close its stores next year, but decided to accelerate plans in the light of the pandemic.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions