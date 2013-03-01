Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Microsoft growth continues with Q4 sales up 13%, net profit falls on store closure costs

Thursday 23 July 2020 | 08:50 CET | News

Microsoft reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, led by demand for its cloud services. Revenues rose 13 percent year-on-year to USD 38.0 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter to June, and operating profit was up 8 percent to USD 13.4 billion. Net profit fell 15 percent to USD 11.2 billion or USD 1.46 per share, due to a one-time charge of USD 450 million to shut down its shops and a large tax benefit in the year-earlier period. 

Microsoft said market trends were similar to the previous quarter. Its cloud, computer and gaming businesses are benefiting from more people working and schooling from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, while transactional software sales have slowed, especially among SMEs. LinkedIn is suffering from the drop in recruitment and advertising, and Search is also negatively impacted by less advertising, with sales down 18 percent excluding TACs. 

The Intelligent Cloud division was the largest, with sales up 17 percent to USD 13.4 billion. This was led by 47 percent growth at the Azure cloud business. 

At More Personal Computing, revenue rose 14 percent to USD 12.9 billion. Windows OEM revenue increased 7 percent, and Windows commercial revenue rose 9 percent, while Xbox sales jumped 65 percent, and Surface revenue increased 28 percent. 

In Productivity and Business Processes, the company grew sales 6 percent to USD 11.8 billion. Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 5 percent, and Office Consumer sales were up 6 percent. Office 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 42.7 million at the end of the quarter. LinkedIn revenue growth slowed to 10 percent. 

Over its full year, Microsoft recorded revenue up 14 percent to USD 143 billion, and net profit rose 13 percent to USD 44.3 billion. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: LinkedIn / Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Microsoft permanently shuts down all retail stores worldwide
Published 29 Jun 2020 08:49 CET | World
Microsoft has confirmed that it will be closing all its physical retail stores worldwide to focus on online sales. In a ...

Microsoft to open first Italian data centre region in USD 1.5 bln cloud push
Published 11 May 2020 08:59 CET | Italy
Microsoft has followed recent moves by rivals Google and Amazon Web Services by announcing a major expansion of its cloud ...

Microsoft starts partnership with Poland's national cloud operator
Published 07 May 2020 12:36 CET | Poland
Microsoft has started a strategic partnership with Poland's national cloud operator OChK. Microsoft plans to deploy its first ...

Microsoft Q3 rises on cloud usage, demand for PCs, but growth tempered by pandemic

Published 30 Apr 2020 09:02 CET | World | Update: 30 Apr 2020 15:35 CET
Microsoft reported higher results for its fiscal third quarter to end March, but growth was tempered by the coronavirus ...

Unicef, Microsoft launch global learning platform for students at home
Published 20 Apr 2020 09:20 CET | World
Unicef and Microsoft said they have expanded a global learning platform, originally developed with the University of Cambridge ...

Microsoft Teams hits new record of 2.7 bln meeting minutes in one day
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:55 CET | World
Microsoft said its Teams messaging platform has hit a new daily record, reaching 2.7 billion meeting minutes on 31 March. That ...

Microsoft passes 1 bln active devices running Windows 10
Published 19 Mar 2020 09:07 CET | World
Microsoft announced that Windows 10 has passed over 1 billion active devices. The operating system was first released in 2015 and ...





Related Info

Microsoft permanently shuts down all retail stores worldwide
29 Jun | World | News
Microsoft to open first Italian data centre region in USD 1.5 bln cloud push
11 May | Italy | News
Microsoft starts partnership with Poland's national cloud operator
7 May | Poland | News
Microsoft Q3 rises on cloud usage, demand for PCs, but growth tempered by pandemic
30 Apr | World | News
Unicef, Microsoft launch global learning platform for students at home
20 Apr | World | News
Microsoft Teams hits new record of 2.7 bln meeting minutes in one day
10 Apr | World | News
Microsoft passes 1 bln active devices running Windows 10
19 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
23 Jul Adva Q2 2020
23 Jul AT&T Q2 2020
23 Jul Intel Q2 2020
23 Jul VeriSign Q2 2020
23 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2020
23 Jul MaxLinear Q2 2020
23 Jul Skyworks Q3
23 Jul Profile: Fluvius
24 Jul Vodafone Q1 trading update
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
27 Jul F5 Networks Q2 2020
27 Jul NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020
27 Jul KPN Q2 2020
27 Jul Huawei Cloud Summit Africa
28 Jul Sequans Q2 2020
28 Jul MTN Nigeria Q2 2020
28 Jul Juniper Networks Q2 2020
28 Jul Masmovil Q2 2020
28 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
28 Jul HTHKH H1 2020
28 Jul FireEye Q2
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul A10 Q2
28 Jul Vodafone AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now