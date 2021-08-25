Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Microsoft to bring cloud gaming service to Xbox consoles by year-end

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 08:49 CET | News
Microsoft announced plans to extend its subscription cloud gaming service to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles later this year. This means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to stream over 100 games from the cloud directly to their box, with no downloads or installation required.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica inks Xbox deal, offers clients bonus 20GB for gaming
Published 30 Jul 2021 16:00 CET | Spain
Around a year after becoming the first operator in the world to offer a carrier billing service with Epic Games, the operator has ...

Microsoft confirms launch of Xbox cloud gaming on Windows, Apple devices in 22 countries
Published 29 Jun 2021 10:41 CET | World
Microsoft has confirmed the launch of its cloud gaming service for Windows and Apple devices. After limited-access tests started ...

Xbox to bring games to smart TVs, plans more deals with telecom providers
Published 11 Jun 2021 11:46 CET | World
Microsoft's Xbox said its games will be coming to more screens in the future. In an announcement ahead of the E3 games industry ...

Bango powers Xbox cloud gaming subscription launches for European telcos
Published 25 May 2021 11:12 CET | Europe
Mobile commerce company Bango is powering the first three telecoms operators to offer bundled Xbox cloud gaming subscriptions in ...

Microsoft starts Xbox Cloud Gaming tests on Apple devices, Windows PCs
Published 20 Apr 2021 09:42 CET | World
Microsoft said it's bringing Xbox cloud gaming to more devices in 2021. As of 20 April, it'll begin sending out invites to ...





Related Info

Telefonica inks Xbox deal, offers clients bonus 20GB for gaming
30 Jul | Spain | News
Microsoft confirms launch of Xbox cloud gaming on Windows, Apple devices in 22 countries
29 Jun | World | News
Xbox to bring games to smart TVs, plans more deals with telecom providers
11 Jun | World | News
Bango powers Xbox cloud gaming subscription launches for European telcos
25 May | Europe | News
Microsoft starts Xbox Cloud Gaming tests on Apple devices, Windows PCs
20 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
25 Aug Gamescom
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now