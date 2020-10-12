Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Millicom returns to growth in Q1, adds another 1 mln mobile clients

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 14:15 CET | News
Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America and Africa, reported a 0.1 percent year on year rise in revenues to USD 1.09 billion in the first quarter of 2021, following Covid-impacted falls of 5.3 percent, 6.5 percent and 8.0 percent in the previous three quarters. Total net profit also turned positive at USD 42 million in the first quarter, compared to a USD 122 million net loss a year earlier. "We did not just recover, we are now above pre-Covid levels on most of our operational and financial KPIs," said Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Millicom / Tigo
Countries: Africa / Latin America
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Millicom launches environmental initiatives, joins Million Trees Miami programme
Published 28 Apr 2021 13:48 CET | Latin America
Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America, said it has launched various Earth Week initiatives throughout ...

Millicom divests Tanzania and Ghana operations to complete Africa exit
Published 19 Apr 2021 10:10 CET | Africa
Emerging markets telecommunications group Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America and Africa, has ...

Tigo Business and AWS to offer cloud services across 9 LatAm markets
Published 08 Apr 2021 11:06 CET | Latin America
Millicom's Tigo Business unit has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer Amazon cloud services as part of ...

Millicom's CEO Ramos named ITU broadband commissioner
Published 22 Mar 2021 15:49 CET | World
Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America and Africa, said its chief executive Mauricio Ramos has been ...

Tigo inks deal to connect Walmart Central America stores
Published 04 Mar 2021 11:06 CET | Central America
Millicom's Tigo Business brand has announced an agreement to provide digital services to a total of 830 Walmart Central America ...

Tigo tops nPerf fixed network speed ranking in 2020
Published 23 Feb 2021 15:30 CET | Guatemala
Millicom's Tigo brand posted the fastest fixed internet download speeds in Guatemala between January and December 2020, according ...

Millicom slows revenue decline to 5% in Q4, LatAm customers up 5%
Published 11 Feb 2021 14:21 CET | Latin America
Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America and Africa, reported a 5.3 percent year on year decline in ...

Tigo and Nokia to carry out 5G pilot in Medellin
Published 08 Dec 2020 14:42 CET | Colombia
Tigo (Millicom) has become the latest Colombian operator to launch a trial of 5G technology ahead of next year's tender of ...

LTE accounts for over 7 in 10 Colombian mobile broadband lines
Published 06 Nov 2020 14:42 CET | Colombia
Colombia ended September with a total of 64.9 million mobile lines, down 1.3 percent year on year and equivalent to 128.8 lines ...

Millicom third-quarter revenues down 6.5% YoY, customer base up 2%
Published 30 Oct 2020 11:59 CET | Latin America
Millicom, owner of Tigo-branded operations across Latin America and Africa, reported a 6.5 percent year on year fall in revenues ...

Millicom first to offer Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition to Tigo clients throughout LatAm
Published 30 Oct 2020 08:56 CET | Latin America
Millicom said it has reached an agreement to roll out Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, a new mobile only service, to Tigo ...

Millicom completes EUR 500 mln senior notes offering
Published 28 Oct 2020 08:45 CET | Africa
Millicom has announced the successful completion of a EUR 500 million issue of senior notes due in 2031. In a statement, the ...

Tigo Panama launches 'Tigo Business' brand
Published 12 Oct 2020 12:36 CET | Panama
Tigo Panama (Millicom) has launched a new B2B brand called Tigo Business in the wake of its EUR 573 million takeover of ...





Related Info

Millicom launches environmental initiatives, joins Million Trees Miami programme
28 Apr | Latin America | News
Millicom divests Tanzania and Ghana operations to complete Africa exit
19 Apr | Africa | News
Tigo Business and AWS to offer cloud services across 9 LatAm markets
8 Apr | Latin America | News
Millicom's CEO Ramos named ITU broadband commissioner
22 Mar | World | News
Tigo inks deal to connect Walmart Central America stores
4 Mar | Central America | News
Tigo tops nPerf fixed network speed ranking in 2020
23 Feb | Guatemala | News
Millicom slows revenue decline to 5% in Q4, LatAm customers up 5%
11 Feb | Latin America | News
Tigo and Nokia to carry out 5G pilot in Medellin
8 Dec 2020 | Colombia | News
LTE accounts for over 7 in 10 Colombian mobile broadband lines
6 Nov 2020 | Colombia | News
Millicom third-quarter revenues down 6.5% YoY, customer base up 2%
30 Oct 2020 | Latin America | News
Millicom first to offer Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition to Tigo clients throughout LatAm
30 Oct 2020 | Latin America | News
Millicom completes EUR 500 mln senior notes offering
28 Oct 2020 | Africa | News
Tigo Panama launches 'Tigo Business' brand
12 Oct 2020 | Panama | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Apr KPN Q1 2021
30 Apr Digi Communications 2020 results
30 Apr Proximus Q1 2021
30 Apr Charter Communications Q1 2021
30 Apr Megacable Q1 2021
30 Apr Shentel Q1 2021
30 Apr Dtac Q1 2021
30 Apr The Things Conference
01 May The Future City
03 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2021
03 May Maxar Q1 2021
03 May ON Semiconductor Q1 2021
03 May Harmonic Q1 2021
03 May DSP Group Q1 2021
04 May T-Mobile US Q1 2021
04 May WOW! Q1 2021
04 May Infinera Q1 2021
04 May Akamai Q1 2021
04 May McAfee Q1 2021
04 May Viavi fiscal Q3 results
04 May Starhub Q1 2021
04 May RingCentral Q1 2021
04 May Arista Networks Q1 2021
04 May Telenor Q1 2021
04 May 6G Symposium
05 May WANdisco FY results
05 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2021
05 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
05 May Liberty Latin America Q1 2021
05 May Dell Technologies World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now