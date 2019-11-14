Edition: International
Wireless

Motorola updates Razr foldable phone with 5G, improved design

Thursday 10 September 2020 | 09:03 CET | News

Motorola has introduced an updated version of its Razr foldable phone, first launched last November. Designed like a flip phone, the device includes an outer display for viewing messages and common apps and when flipped open a foldable 6.2-inch Oled display for standard use. The new model adds 5G, an improved hinge design and updated camera and display features. It will launch first in China and Europe and then this autumn with AT&T and T-Mobile US for USD 1,400. The Razr is planned to launch later in selected markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.  

The phone comes with an updated chin design to reduce the device size to make it easier to hold in one hand. This also enables the 5G performance by housing two of the four 5G antennas. The new Razr comes in polished 3D glass with 7000 series aluminum in the colours Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury or Blush Gold. The phone features a fingerprint sensor on the rear and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The 48MP camera comes with Quad Pixel technology that provides 4x the low light sensitivity, as well as optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. The camera system also doubles as the selfie camera when the phone is closed or users can take advantage of the 20-megapixel internal camera with the Flex View display. 

The dual displays enable features such as Camera Cartoon, with a fun animation on the Quick View display to help focus while the camera app is open on the main Flex View display, and Instant Review, which shows a preview of the photo on the Quick View display after capture. External Preview mirrors the viewfinder on the Quick View display so that the subjects can see the photo before it’s captured.

The Quick View display now features a navigation bar at the bottom that mimics the gestures of Android 10, so users can reach the home screen with a swipe up, open the camera with a swipe right or access the app tray with a swipe left. The Quick View display also can be customised with themes and apps, with users able to change the eight pre-selected apps on the panel to their own favourites for quick access without opening the phone. 


