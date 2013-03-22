MTN Group announces CFO Mupita to replace Shuter as CEO in September

MTN Group has announced that CFO Ralph Mupita has been appointed as the new group president and CEO with effect from 01 September. Current MTN CEO Rob Shuter will step down from his executive responsibilities on 31 August and will thereafter support Mupita as required until the end of his fixed-term contract in early 2021. An update regarding the CFO position will be by 01 September.
Mupita has served as group CFO since April 2017 and has played a critical role in the development and execution of the group's strategy, capital allocation processes, financial performance and the resolution of a number of complex regulatory matters, MTN said. Mupita is a graduate of the University of Cape Town with a degree in Engineering and an MBA. Prior to joining MTN Group, he was the CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets for five years, managing over ZAR 1 trillion of customer assets under management at the time.
