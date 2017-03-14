Edition: International
Wireless

MTN Group CEO to step down in March 2021

Wednesday 11 March 2020 | 09:15 CET | News

MTN Group announced that its group president and CEO Rob Shuter will be stepping down from his role at the end of his contract in March 2021. The board thanked Shuter for his contribution and said it hopes to complete the succession process during the year, enabling a seamless handover.

In addition, MTN group chief technology and IT officer Charles Molapisi has been appointed to the group executive committee. and the fixed contract of the group chief operations officer Jens Schulte-Bockum has been extended until 31 March 2022.

Shuter has served as MTN CEO since March 2017. The announcement of his departure follows the recent replacement of his predecessor Phuthuma Nhleko as chairman of MTN and a reshuffle of the company's board. 


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN
Countries: Africa
