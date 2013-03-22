Edition: International
BT appoints MTN Group CEO as new head of BT Enterprise

Friday 31 July 2020 | 11:14 CET | News

BT Group has announced the appointment of Rob Shuter as CEO of the Enterprise unit. He will also join the BT Executive Committee. 

Shuter is currently Group President and CEO at African mobile operator MTN Group, and was previously CEO of Vodafone's European Cluster and CEO of Vodafone Netherlands. He is expected to join BT by end of the 2020/21 financial year to replace the current CEO of BT Enterprise, Gerry McQuade, who is retiring from BT. 

MTN announced in March that Shuter would step down from March 2021. It has yet to name a replacement for him.

 


Categories: General
Companies: BT / MTN / Vodafone
Countries: Africa / United Kingdom / World
