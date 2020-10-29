Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

MTN Nigeria revenue rises 14% in first nine months, adds nearly 4 mln mobile subscribers

Thursday 29 October 2020 | 09:40 CET | News

MTN Nigeria's revenue increased by 13.9 percent year-on-year to NGN 975.67 billion for the nine months to 30 September from NGN 856.55 billion in the same period of 2019. Service revenue increased by 13.9 percent to NGN 973.81 billion from NGN 854.94 billion in 2019. Mobile subscribers increased by 3.9 million to 75.0 million and active data users increased by 1.7 million to 30.7 million.

The performance in data was delivered by a combination of more subscribers, greater usage in terms of megabytes per user, and ultimately traffic, supported by increased network capacity and 4G penetration. Data traffic rose by 135.6 percent year on year and average usage by 70.4 percent. 

MTN added 2.9 million new smartphones to its network in the third quarter, bringing smartphone penetration to 45.2 percent of base, up from 43.5 percent in Q2 and 41.7 percent in Q3 2019.

Nine-month EBITDA grew by 9.1 percent to NGN 497.86 billion compared to NGN 456.43 billion in 2019. The EBITDA margin declined by 2.3 percentage points (pp) to 51.0 percent. Nine-month net profit declined by 3.3 percent to NGN 144.24 billion from NGN 149.22 billion in 2019, reflecting an increase in taxation mainly due to lower investment allowance and exempt income. Earnings per share (EPS) fell by 3.3 percent to NGN 0.71 7. 

Capital expenditure increased by 26.1 percent to NGN 194.23 billion from NGN 154.06 billion in 2019. Excluding right of use assets, capex was down by 2.5 percent to NGN 130.1 billion.

In the third quarter, revenue increased by 16.6 percent to NGN 337.67 billion from NGN 289.56 billion in the same period in 2019. EBITDA grew by 10.9 percent to NGN 170.80 billion from NGN 154.06 billion in 2019. Capex increased by 46.2 percent to NGN 60.16 billion from NGN 41.14 billion in 2019.




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN Nigeria
Countries: Nigeria
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

MTN Group appoints chief risk officer and new MTN Nigeria CEO

Published 26 Oct 2020 09:54 CET | South Africa
MTN Group has announced the appointment of Karl Toriola, current vice president of its West and Central Africa (WECA) region, as ...

Nigerian mobile phone subscriptions rise to 203 mln in August

Published 06 Oct 2020 10:29 CET | Nigeria
The number of mobile phone subscriptions increased to 203.16 million in August from 198.96 million in July, according to the ...

MTN Nigeria launches Visitor SIM
Published 30 Sep 2020 11:31 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has announced its new Visitor SIM designed for guests travelling to the country. The seven-day bundle costs NGN 5,000 ...

MTN Nigeria offers 30 days' free access to Tidal

Published 03 Sep 2020 11:28 CET | Nigeria
Global music and entertainment streaming platform Tidal and MTN Nigeria have announced a partnership giving MTN subscribers 30 ...





Related Info

MTN Group appoints chief risk officer and new MTN Nigeria CEO
26 Oct | South Africa | News
Nigerian mobile phone subscriptions rise to 203 mln in August
6 Oct | Nigeria | News
MTN Nigeria launches Visitor SIM
30 Sep | Nigeria | News
MTN Nigeria offers 30 days' free access to Tidal
3 Sep | Nigeria | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Oct MediaTek Q3
30 Oct Millicom Q3 2020
30 Oct Shaw Communications fiscal Q4
30 Oct Charter Communications Q3 2020
30 Oct Rovio Q3 2020
30 Oct Tecnotree Q3 2020
30 Oct Proximus Q3 2020
30 Oct KDDI fiscal Q2
02 Nov Arista Q3 2020
02 Nov Skyworks fiscal Q4
02 Nov Idemia Q3 2020
02 Nov Cirrus Logic fiscal Q2
02 Nov Ceragon Networks Q3 2020
02 Nov SBA Communications Q3
02 Nov Adtran Q3 2020
02 Nov Neophotonics Q3 2020
02 Nov Lumentum fiscal Q1
02 Nov Web Summit
03 Nov TIM Q3 2020
03 Nov Oteclo Q3 2020
04 Nov Fitbit Q3
04 Nov Cellnex Q3
04 Nov Syn Q3 2020
04 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Latin America Q3 2020
04 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2020
04 Nov Qorvo fiscal Q2
04 Nov Telecom Italia Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Global Q3 2020
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now