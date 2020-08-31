Edition: International
Wireless

MVNOs outperform Dutch mobile market growth, reach 17% share of Sims

Thursday 31 December 2020 | 07:55 CET | News
The number of Dutch mobile customers with independent MVNOs rose in the past year to reach nearly 3.6 million at the end of September 2020, according to the latest research from Telecompaper. MVNOs are growing faster than the overall mobile market: they accounted for a third of net new subscribers in the 12 months, compared to a 17 percent share of total mobile Sims on the Dutch market.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Hollandsnieuwe / KPN / Lebara / Lycamobile / Tele2 Netherlands / Telecompaper / Telfort / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone / Voiceworks / Youfone
Countries: Netherlands
