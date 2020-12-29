Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3

Report, published: December 2020
This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the first quarter of 2020. It has an operational focus, commenting on subscriber numbers and mobile service revenues, market shares, marketing spending and related developments, rather than a financial focus. This research document also provides access to company profiles of  the top active players (with more than 50 thousands mobile Sims), upon request other profiles can be provided. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Dutch mobile virtual network operators market. The focus is on all types of virtual operators, as well as service providers and MVNEs.

Table of Contents:

  • Introductory remarks
  • Main findings 
  • The Dutch Mobile Virtual Market 
    Overview number of players, share in total mobile market, total VO market in Sims and revenues
    Overview per network, MVNE
    Exits, entries since 2019Q3
  • Subscribers per MVNO / Second Brands per network, pre/postpaid, segment, main players, MVNE
  • Brand subs and revenues split per main players
  • Segment overview / Overview per segment of active providers
    No-frills
    Ethnic
    Business
    Retail
    Fixed
    Community
  • Forecast and Trends
    Forecast Sims
    Trends
  • Appendix

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 29 Dec 2020
Pages 58
File Type PDF
Size 4359kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Marketing / branding, Voice services, Data services, GPRS, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Internet Access, Wholesale, Consumer, Enterprise, HSPA
Companies 88 Mobile, AH Mobiel, Aldi Talk, Aspider NGI, BEN, Choozze, Deka Mobiel, Dekatel Telecom, Emobiel, Galaxy Business Networks, Hema Mobiel, Intercity Communications, KPN, Kruidvat Mobiel, Lebara, Lycamobile, OpenMobile, Ortel Mobile, Robin Mobile, Simpel, Simyo, Solcon Mobiel, Tele2 Nederland, Teleena, Telesur, T-Mobile Nederland, TrendCall, Truphone, Vectone Mobile, VodafoneZiggo, Yes Telecom, Youfone

Authors of this report

Alejandra van de Roer Research analyst

Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

Related Info

MVNO's doen het beter dan de totale mobiele markt en groeien naar 17% marktaandeel in aansluitingen
31 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News
MVNOs outperform Dutch mobile market growth, reach 17% share of Sims
31 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News

