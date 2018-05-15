Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

NENT proposes TDC ex-CEO Erenbjerg as new member of board of directors

Thursday 16 April 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

Nordic Entertainment Group said its nomination committee is proposing to the AGM on 19 May 2020 the election of former TDC CEO Pernille Erenbjerg as a new director of the board. She left the Danish operator in 2018 after it was acquired by the DK Consortium, which decided to split TDC into separate units. 

Erenbjerg currently serves on the boards of financial services provider Nordea and Danish biotechnology company Genmab, where she is deputy chairwoman. She is also deputy chairwoman of the board of Millicom International Cellular.

Erik Durhan, chairman of NENT’s nomination committee, said Erenbjerg's years of experience of managing a converged provider of communication and entertainment services, and of driving transformational change, will be of great value to the work of the NENT board of directors.

In March, NENT announced measures to cut non-sports costs by SEK 700 million, which it said would hit its 2020 results. It also decided to suspend its sale of the non-scripted production, branded entertainment and events business operations of NENT Studios. It had already said that sporting event postponements and cancellations caused by coronavirus put at risk its aim to deliver profitable growth this year.

In October 2019, NENT reorganised itself by speciality throughout the group and reduced the executive management team. In December, it said it had cut jobs in order to save some SEK 250 million a year, aiming to offset currency headwinds and support the expansion of its Viaplay streaming service.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Millicom / Nordic Entertainment / TDC
Countries: Scandinavia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NENT to cut non-sports costs by another SEK 700 mln, scraps dividend and incentive plan, suspends Studios ops sale
Published 20 Mar 2020 14:04 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced measures to cut non-sports costs by SEK 700 million, hitting its 2020 results, ...

NENT says coronavirus hits FY profit growth target, cuts Viaplay Sports prices after event cancellations
Published 16 Mar 2020 13:24 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said the spread of the coronavirus is having an adverse impact on its performance, which will ...

NENT lifts Q4 sales as Viaplay subscribers rise 25% in 2019, reports negative EPS but plans higher dividend

Published 04 Feb 2020 09:57 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has reported a rise in fourth quarter net sales, driven by its Viaplay streaming service, which ...

NENT announces SEK 700 mln Q4 charge for job cuts and FTA write-downs as it focuses on streaming
Published 10 Dec 2019 09:47 CET | Sweden
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said it has cut jobs in order to save some SEK 250 million a year, as it aims to offset ...

Millicom proposes Johnson as board director
Published 15 Mar 2019 08:58 CET | Latin America
Millicom's Nomination Committee proposed the election of Mercedes Johnson as a new board director, the re-election of Jose ...

TDC CEO to step down by year-end as new owners plan strategy to split up Danish ops
Published 15 May 2018 13:04 CET | Denmark
Danish operator TDC said that group CEO and president Pernille Erenbjerg has announced her resignation no later than 31 December ...





Related Info

NENT to cut non-sports costs by another SEK 700 mln, scraps dividend and incentive plan, suspends Studios ops sale
20 Mar | Scandinavia | News
NENT says coronavirus hits FY profit growth target, cuts Viaplay Sports prices after event cancellations
16 Mar | Scandinavia | News
NENT lifts Q4 sales as Viaplay subscribers rise 25% in 2019, reports negative EPS but plans higher dividend
4 Feb | Scandinavia | News
NENT announces SEK 700 mln Q4 charge for job cuts and FTA write-downs as it focuses on streaming
10 Dec 2019 | Sweden | News
Millicom proposes Johnson as board director
15 Mar 2019 | Latin America | News
TDC CEO to step down by year-end as new owners plan strategy to split up Danish ops
15 May 2018 | Denmark | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Apr Profile: Mobile Vikings
20 Apr Vivendi Q1 update, AGM
21 Apr Verimatrix Q1 2020
21 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
21 Apr Snap Q1 2020
21 Apr Tele2 Q1 2020
21 Apr Netflix Q1 2020
21 Apr Doro Q1 2020
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now