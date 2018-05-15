NENT proposes TDC ex-CEO Erenbjerg as new member of board of directors

Nordic Entertainment Group said its nomination committee is proposing to the AGM on 19 May 2020 the election of former TDC CEO Pernille Erenbjerg as a new director of the board. She left the Danish operator in 2018 after it was acquired by the DK Consortium, which decided to split TDC into separate units.
Erenbjerg currently serves on the boards of financial services provider Nordea and Danish biotechnology company Genmab, where she is deputy chairwoman. She is also deputy chairwoman of the board of Millicom International Cellular.
Erik Durhan, chairman of NENT’s nomination committee, said Erenbjerg's years of experience of managing a converged provider of communication and entertainment services, and of driving transformational change, will be of great value to the work of the NENT board of directors.
In March, NENT announced measures to cut non-sports costs by SEK 700 million, which it said would hit its 2020 results. It also decided to suspend its sale of the non-scripted production, branded entertainment and events business operations of NENT Studios. It had already said that sporting event postponements and cancellations caused by coronavirus put at risk its aim to deliver profitable growth this year.
In October 2019, NENT reorganised itself by speciality throughout the group and reduced the executive management team. In December, it said it had cut jobs in order to save some SEK 250 million a year, aiming to offset currency headwinds and support the expansion of its Viaplay streaming service.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions