NENT to cut non-sports costs by another SEK 700 mln, scraps dividend and incentive plan, suspends Studios ops sale

Friday 20 March 2020 | 14:04 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced measures to cut non-sports costs by SEK 700 million, hitting its 2020 results, because of Covid-19. It has scrapped its proposal for a SEK 7.0 per share dividend for 2019 and its long-term executive incentive plan, both of which were due to go to vote at the AGM on 19 May. It will suspend the sale of the non-scripted production, branded entertainment and events business operations of NENT Studios.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Scandinavia
