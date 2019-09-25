Nokia tests 5G network slicing system with A1, Telia, plans summer launch

Nokia announced the launch of new end-to-end slicing network functionality for 4G and 5G New Radio systems, saying it's the first vendor to offer this capability. The new system to support connectivity from 4G and 5G devices over the sliced network to applications running in private and public clouds will be available this summer. Nokia is already testing the services with the operators A1 and Telia.
The slicing functionality has been introduced to Nokia radio access products for the first time and is also supported in Nokia transport and core products with control, management and assurance systems. All 4G and 5G devices are supported, and the system works in a multi-vendor environment.
Nokia’s slicing solution is being developed in collaboration with operators A1 and Telia. It's expected to help develop new business opportunities for enterprises, covering the Internet of Things, fixed-wireless access, applications and content-related services. Private wireless slicing also opens up new network functionalities for applications such as surveillance and automation.
Nokia said it is already trialing live 4G/5G slicing use cases with customers powered by a unique Software Defined Network (SDN) radio slice controller as well as a transport slice controller. The trial includes a Nokia cloud packet core slice orchestrator to support network deployment automation as well as an SD-WAN software providing a managed 4G/5G network slice to private and public cloud services. Nokia assurance systems are used to verify per slice KPIs as a part of Nokia’s E2E service orchestration.
