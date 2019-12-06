Edition: International
Wireless

Tele2, Telia and 3 Sweden announce 5G networks launches

Monday 25 May 2020 | 09:59 CET | News

Tele2 Sweden and Telia have announced launches of their 5G networks and 3 Sweden said it would expand the 5G network that came on stream in December, when announced testing.

Tele2 said it switched on its own network on 24 May with availability for customers from 24 June in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo.The Tele2 network will offer service at more than 1 Gbps through 80 MHz bandwidth on the C-band.

Customers with a Tele2 Unlimited subscription and a compatible handset from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series will get free access to Tele2's 5G network from 24 June. Other offers and cooperations with other phone manufacturers will be presented later, and Tele2 will gradually phase in 5G throughout Sweden.

Telia said it would inaugurate its first major commercial 5G network in Stockholm on 25 May, although it had been up and running for a number of weeks. Telia said fifteen base stations were already in place and another 60 or more would be built in June in conjunction with Ericsson.

Telia’s 5G network is expected to cover most of central Stockholm by Midsummer (20 June). Private customers with a Telia Mobil subscription and business customers with a Telia Jobbmobil contract and a 5G-ready smartphone from Telia will be enable to use the 5G network when they are within range.

Expansion of Telia’s 5G network is under way in a dozen other cities including Gothenburg and Malmo, with launches there later this year. Telia’s 5G network is powered by 100 percent renewable energy which has been certified by the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation (Naturskyddsforeningen).

3 Sweden said it would bring its 5G network on stream in the centres of Malmo, Lund, Helsingborg, Vasteras, Uppsala and western parts of Stockholm in June. It said this is an expansion of the public 5G network it launched in Arsta/Enskede south of Stockholm in December 2019, when it announced testing.

Tre said that it would activate 5G in Stockholm city centre after the summer. The earlier start in western Stockholm will include Kungsholmen, Bromma and parts of Solna.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Sweden / Ericsson / Tele2 Sweden / Telia
Countries: Sweden
