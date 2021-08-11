Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

NortonLifeLock agrees Avast takeover for up to USD 9.2 billion

Wednesday 11 August 2021 | 09:54 CET | News
NortonLifeLock has reached an agreement to acquire rival Avast for up to USD 9.2 billion. The merger will create a new powerhouse in the consumer cybersecurity market, with over 500 million users. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Avast / NortonLifeLock
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

NortonLifeLock neemt Avast over voor maximaal USD 9,2 miljard
11 Aug | World | News
Avast confirms talks to merge with NortonLifeLock
15 Jul | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2021
12 Aug Telstra FY results
12 Aug Tecnotree Q2 2021
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2021
12 Aug Disney fiscal Q3
12 Aug Rovio Q2 2021
12 Aug Radcom Q2 2021
12 Aug iQiyi Q2 2021
12 Aug Baidu Q2 2021
12 Aug Pexip Q2 2021
12 Aug MTN H1 results
12 Aug China Mobile Q2 2021
12 Aug Bezeq Q2 2021
12 Aug Teleste Q2 2021
13 Aug TDC Q2 2021
13 Aug Digi Communications Q2 2021
13 Aug Exfo EGM
16 Aug Immersion Q2 2021
16 Aug Minim Q2 2021
17 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now