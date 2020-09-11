Edition: International
Nvidia ready to abandon Arm takeover, SoftBank plans IPO instead - report

Tuesday 25 January 2022 | 13:46 CET | News
Nvidia is "quietly" preparing to abandon its purchase of UK-based chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group after making "little to no progress" in obtaining approval for the USD 40 billion agreement, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It said Nvidia has told partners that it does not expect the transaction to close, according to one source, who asked for anonymity as the talks are private.

Categories: General
Companies: ARM / Nvidia / Softbank
Countries: World
