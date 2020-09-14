Edition: International
FTC rejects Nvidia takeover of Arm due to competition concerns

Friday 3 December 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
The Federal Trade Commission has come out against Nvidia's proposed USD 40 billion acquisition of UK-based chip design provider Arm. The FTC said that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run data centres and driver-assistance systems in cars. The US regulator filed a lawsuit in court to block the deal. 

Categories: General
Companies: ARM / Nvidia / Softbank
Countries: World
