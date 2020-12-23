Edition: International
EU opens in-depth investigation into Nvidia takeover of Arm on competition concerns

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
The European Commission announced the start of an in-depth investigation into Nvidia's proposed takeover of Arm. The EU watchdog said it was concerned that Nvidia could restrict rival companies' access to Arm's technology, leading to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Categories: General
Companies: European Commission / Nvidia
Countries: Europe / World
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

