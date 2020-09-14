Edition: International
Nvidia says regulatory approval for Arm takeover taking longer than expected

Thursday 19 August 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
Nvidia said talks with regulators on the company's proposed acquisition of Arm are taking longer than expected. While the company previously expected to close the deal in early 2022, it has not provided a new timeframe. The comments were made by Nvidia CFO Colette Kress in a presentation on the company's quarterly results.

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nvidia / Qualcomm / Softbank
Countries: World
