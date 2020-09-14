Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

UK govt intervenes in Arm, Nvidia deal on national security concerns

Monday 19 April 2021 | 16:46 CET | News
The UK government has issued a public interest intervention notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of UK-based chip designer ARM to US company Nvidia. Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has ordered the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a 'phase one' investigation into the deal. The CMA is now inviting interested parties to comment on national security considerations in a consultation which closes on 14 May. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ARM / Nvidia / Softbank
Countries: United Kingdom / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nvidia announces new GPU collaborations, latest DPU for AI computing at data centres
Published 13 Apr 2021 11:43 CET | World
Nvidia announced a series of collaborations that will combine Nvidia GPUs and software with Arm-based GPUs, extending Arm's ...

Nvidia to supply Drive Orin chips to Volvo Cars, develop new Atlan AI chip
Published 13 Apr 2021 10:03 CET | World
Nvidia has announced an agreement to expand its collaboration with Volvo Cars to allow increased autonomous driving functions in ...

Nvidia, HPE to build AI computing system for Swiss scientific research

Published 13 Apr 2021 09:34 CET | World
Nvidia said that it will build a large AI-capable super computer in partnership with the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre ...

Nvidia resistant to binding job targets at ARM
Published 01 Mar 2021 17:12 CET | United Kingdom
US microchip maker Nvidia is resisting signing a binding jobs guarantee for UK chip designer ARM, reports The Telegraph. Nvidia ...

Qualcomm files objections to Arm, Nvidia deal with regulators - report
Published 15 Feb 2021 14:51 CET | World
Qualcomm has told regulators worldwide that it has strong concerns about the proposed acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm ...

UK, EU set to open in-depth investigations into Nvidia, Arm deal - report
Published 04 Feb 2021 16:40 CET | Europe
UK and EU competition regulators are set to launch in-depth investigations into the proposed takeover of UK chip designer Arm by ...

Nvidia buys Arm for USD 40 billion

Published 14 Sep 2020 09:03 CET | World
Nvidia announced a definitive agreement to buy Arm from SoftBank for USD 40 billion, minus Arm's IoT Services Group. Nvidia ...





Related Info

Nvidia announces new GPU collaborations, latest DPU for AI computing at data centres
13 Apr | World | News
Nvidia to supply Drive Orin chips to Volvo Cars, develop new Atlan AI chip
13 Apr | World | News
Nvidia, HPE to build AI computing system for Swiss scientific research
13 Apr | World | News
Nvidia resistant to binding job targets at ARM
1 Mar | United Kingdom | News
Qualcomm files objections to Arm, Nvidia deal with regulators - report
15 Feb | World | News
UK, EU set to open in-depth investigations into Nvidia, Arm deal - report
4 Feb | Europe | News
Nvidia buys Arm for USD 40 billion
14 Sep 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
23 Apr Telia Q1 2021
25 Apr Vodafone Qatar Q1 2021
26 Apr SBA Communications Q1 2021
27 Apr A10 Networks Q1 2021
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2021
27 Apr Mediaset FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now