Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

O-RAN Alliance adds KDDI, Rakuten Mobile, Vodafone to board

Wednesday 4 November 2020 | 10:41 CET | News

The O-RAN Alliance has welcomed KDDI, Rakuten Mobile and Vodafone to its board at its latest meeting, which marked its first two years of operation. The industry group now includes over 230 companies driving the realisation of O-RAN technology and released 20 O-RAN specifications since June. The company also created the O-RAN Security Task Group to investigate and address the security considerations of the O-RAN architecture.

New O-RAN specifications 

The latest specifications add to the total of 40 standards in 73 versions. O-RAN specifications published in H2 introduce the initial version of O2 interface general aspects and principles, the HW reference design for the indoor picocells in 7.2 and 8.0 split, as well as a system testing framework. 

The group also published the criteria and guidelines for Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTIC), which kicks off testing and integration of O-RAN based network equipment. Another 15 released specifications represent newer versions to existing O-RAN standards, enriching them with new functions according to the O-RAN architecture. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KDDI / O2 / Rakuten Mobile / Vodafone
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone UK pledges to use open RAN technology from smaller vendors

Published 02 Nov 2020 13:50 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone plans to install equipment from smaller 'open RAN' vendors to provide signals for one fifth of its UK 5G network by ...

Adva joins O-RAN Alliance of mobile network operators

Published 27 Oct 2020 11:24 CET | Germany
Adva Optical Networking has joined the O-RAN Alliance of mobile network operators and technology suppliers. Adva will support the ...

NEC, Analog Devices collaborate to provide 5G O-RAN Massive MIMO radio for Rakuten Mobile
Published 23 Oct 2020 18:45 CET | Japan
NEC and Analog Devices have teamed up to design a 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna Radio Unit for Japan's Rakuten Mobile. The ...

Vodafone NL tests calls over open RAN equipment with NEC, Altiostar
Published 19 Oct 2020 16:52 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo and NEC Europe in partnership with Altiostar jointly announced the first successful voice call made on an open ...

O-Ran Alliance conducts second worldwide plugfest with 55 companies
Published 19 Oct 2020 14:06 CET | World
The O-Ran Alliance said it has successfully conducted its second worldwide plugfest and proof of concept to demonstrate the ...

Telefonica, Rakuten Mobile ink OpenRAN MoU
Published 16 Sep 2020 14:27 CET | Japan
Spain's Telefonica has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile to cooperate on the ...

ONF starts SD-RAN project with open-source external controller
Published 25 Aug 2020 15:12 CET | World
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced the formation of the SD-RAN project (Software Defined Radio Access Network) to ...

O-RAN Alliance expands with new members, code, demos
Published 02 Jul 2020 08:46 CET | World
The O-RAN Alliance announced new members and standards, as well as more demonstrations by companies developing equipment open, ...

Dish picks Fujitsu, Altiostar to support O-RAN roll-out
Published 30 Jun 2020 15:23 CET | United States
Dish Network has given a major endorsement to the O-RAN system with the selection of Altiostar and Fujitsu as suppliers for its ...





Related Info

Vodafone UK pledges to use open RAN technology from smaller vendors
2 Nov | United Kingdom | News
Adva joins O-RAN Alliance of mobile network operators
27 Oct | Germany | News
NEC, Analog Devices collaborate to provide 5G O-RAN Massive MIMO radio for Rakuten Mobile
23 Oct | Japan | News
Vodafone NL tests calls over open RAN equipment with NEC, Altiostar
19 Oct | Netherlands | News
O-Ran Alliance conducts second worldwide plugfest with 55 companies
19 Oct | World | News
Telefonica, Rakuten Mobile ink OpenRAN MoU
16 Sep | Japan | News
ONF starts SD-RAN project with open-source external controller
25 Aug | World | News
O-RAN Alliance expands with new members, code, demos
2 Jul | World | News
Dish picks Fujitsu, Altiostar to support O-RAN roll-out
30 Jun | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Nov Web Summit
04 Nov Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) Q3
04 Nov Qualcomm fiscal Q4
04 Nov Fitbit Q3
04 Nov Liberty Latin America Q3 2020
04 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2020
04 Nov Net Insight Q3 2020
04 Nov Telecom Italia Q3 2020
04 Nov Cellnex Q3
04 Nov Syn Q3 2020
04 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Global Q3 2020
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
04 Nov Qorvo fiscal Q2
04 Nov Digital Infra Africa
04 Nov Profile: Helden van Nu
05 Nov Turk Telekom Q3 2020
05 Nov TeraGo Q3 2020
05 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2020
05 Nov Sunrise Q3 2020
05 Nov PCTel Q3 2020
05 Nov Dialog Semiconductor Q3 2020
05 Nov Bell Canada Q3 2020
05 Nov NortonLifeLock fiscal Q2
05 Nov Viavi fiscal Q1
05 Nov Immersion Q3 2020
05 Nov Roku Q3 2020
05 Nov T-Mobile US Q3 2020
05 Nov Cincinnati Bell Q3 2020
05 Nov Cogent Communications Q3 2020
05 Nov Switch Q3 2020
05 Nov CommScope Q3 2020
05 Nov Viasat fiscal Q2
05 Nov EchoStar Q3 2020
05 Nov WOW Q3 2020
05 Nov Cable One Q3 2020
05 Nov Aviat Networks fiscal Q1
05 Nov Netia Q3 2020
05 Nov Alibaba Q3 2020
05 Nov Inseego Q3 2020
05 Nov Infinera Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now