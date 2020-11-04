O-RAN Alliance adds KDDI, Rakuten Mobile, Vodafone to board

The O-RAN Alliance has welcomed KDDI, Rakuten Mobile and Vodafone to its board at its latest meeting, which marked its first two years of operation. The industry group now includes over 230 companies driving the realisation of O-RAN technology and released 20 O-RAN specifications since June. The company also created the O-RAN Security Task Group to investigate and address the security considerations of the O-RAN architecture.
The latest specifications add to the total of 40 standards in 73 versions. O-RAN specifications published in H2 introduce the initial version of O2 interface general aspects and principles, the HW reference design for the indoor picocells in 7.2 and 8.0 split, as well as a system testing framework.
The group also published the criteria and guidelines for Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTIC), which kicks off testing and integration of O-RAN based network equipment. Another 15 released specifications represent newer versions to existing O-RAN standards, enriching them with new functions according to the O-RAN architecture.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions