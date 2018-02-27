Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

O-RAN Alliance changes procedures after concerns over US sanctions compliance

Tuesday 14 September 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
The O-RAN Alliance said it's taking steps to ensure its members remain in compliance with US regulations and sanctions. The statement follows news that Nokia has suspended technical activities with the group, due to concerns the participation of certain Chinese companies in the work may violate US sanctions. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telecom Italia activates Open RAN connections in Matera and Turin
Published 14 Sep 2021 14:18 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced two further activations of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) systems in Matera and Turin ...

Nokia suspends work with O-RAN Alliance on US sanctions concerns
Published 31 Aug 2021 09:10 CET | United States
Nokia has suspended its work with the O-RAN Alliance amid concerns some of its members may be subject to US sanctions, Politico ...

O-Ran Alliance members plan over 30 demos during MWC
Published 24 Jun 2021 11:34 CET | World
The support for open RAN networks is gaining momentum, with over 30 demonstrations planned during MWC Barcelona next week. The ...

O-RAN Alliance starts software group at Linux Foundation
Published 03 Apr 2019 09:49 CET | World
The O-RAN Alliance and the Linux Foundation announced the creation of the O-RAN Software Community (O-RAN SC), to help develop ...

AT&T, China Mobile, DT, Docomo, Orange launch ORAN Alliance
Published 27 Feb 2018 11:11 CET | World
AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT Docomo and Orange have jointly created the ORAN Alliance. The group of operators said ...





Related Info

Telecom Italia activates Open RAN connections in Matera and Turin
14 Sep | Italy | News
Nokia suspends work with O-RAN Alliance on US sanctions concerns
31 Aug | United States | News
O-Ran Alliance members plan over 30 demos during MWC
24 Jun | World | News
O-RAN Alliance starts software group at Linux Foundation
3 Apr 2019 | World | News
AT&T, China Mobile, DT, Docomo, Orange launch ORAN Alliance
27 Feb 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Sep ECOC Exhibition
15 Sep Cisco investors day
15 Sep NEC IR Day
15 Sep FTTH Conference
16 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
20 Sep 5G World 2021
21 Sep Smart Living & Workspaces online Expo & Conference
21 Sep Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q2
22 Sep WANdisco H1 2021
22 Sep NENT Capital Markets Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now