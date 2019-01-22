Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

O2 Germany revamps home broadband offer with choice of mobile, VDSL, cable or fibre

Tuesday 20 October 2020 | 16:54 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Telefonica Germany is revamping its home broadband service to give customers service across a full range of cable, fibre, DSL or mobile technology. The price of the O2 my Home tariffs is the same regardless of the technology. The operator will recommend the best technology for the customer's address and household make-up, while also allowing customers to choose based on availability.

The new offer will be available from 03 November with fibre, VDSL, LTE and 5G options, with cable added by the end of November. It follows new network deals struck in the past two years to gain access to fibre and cable networks, in addition to Telefonica's existing VDSL service. The company claims it has the widest network coverage in Germany, thanks to deals with Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus and other regional fixed operators. 

It is also introducing a new O2 HomeSpot mobile router with 5G and a fixed phone number, which customers can set up without the need for a technician visit. This follows trials of fixed-wireless 5G services, which may be expanded under the company's network investment plans

The new O2 my Home S tariff offers 10 Mbps speeds with a data cap of 100 GB per month for EUR 24.99. This is available with VDSL or the mobile router only. Cable becomes an option from the O2 my Home M plan, which increases the speed to 50 Mbps with unlimited data for EUR 29.99 per month, and is also available with the my Home L plan with 100 Mbps for EUR 34.99 or my Home XL with 250 Mbps for EUR 44.99. Fibre is reserved for the top plan with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, my Home XXL for EUR 59.99 monthly.

All the new tariffs include unlimited calls to the German fixed network and are also available in the Flex contract version. New customers who opt for a 24-month contract will receive a discount of EUR 10 in the first twelve months. Existing O2 customers who already use an O2 product and additionally subscribe to a O2 my Home tariff receive a EUR 10 discount per month. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: O2 / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica starts to market 5G business tariffs

Published 12 Oct 2020 16:50 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said it has started to market the O2 business tariffs for business customers with 5G. Telefonica is providing ...

Telefonica in talks to raise EUR 5 bln for German fibre expansion - report
Published 12 Oct 2020 10:26 CET | Germany
Telefonica is in talks with lenders and investors to receive EUR 5 billion for fibre expansion in Germany, Reuters reports, ...

Deutsche Telekom signs 10-year contract with Telefonica for FTTH line access
Published 07 Oct 2020 09:16 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it has extended its contract with Telefonica for access to its broadband network for the next ten years. ...

Telefonica Germany introduces new eID identification process for prepaid brands

Published 19 Aug 2020 16:06 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said it has introduced a new eID identification process fro customers who purchase prepaid Sim cards. ...

Telefonica Deutschland lowers dividend to support new network investment plan
Published 11 Dec 2019 10:53 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland announced plans to lower its dividend in order to increase network investment over the next two years. The ...

Telefonica Germany signs wholesale pact with Tele Columbus to offer O2 products on network

Published 30 Oct 2019 15:10 CET | Germany
Tele Columbus will open its network of around 2.3 million connected households to Telefonica. Through the agreement, Telefonica ...

Vodafone offers Telefonica access to German cable network to seal Unitymedia deal
Published 07 May 2019 09:33 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany has signed an agreement with Vodafone to have access to the cable networks of both Vodafone and Unitymedia in ...

Telefonica Germany says 5G fixed-wireless test in Hamburg positive
Published 11 Feb 2019 09:27 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany is close to completing the first test using fixed wireless access (FWA) technology with 5G frequencies in the ...

O2 Germany launches family offers, Huawei P20 promo
Published 05 Feb 2019 16:01 CET | Germany
O2 Germany said it launched the One for All family tariff with unlimited calls and texts in Germany, VDSL connection at up to 50 ...

Telefonica Germany launches O2 my All in One XL and O2 Free XL tariffs in February

Published 22 Jan 2019 16:26 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany announced the launch of two new tariffs from 05 February, the O2 my All in One XL and O2 Free XL.  ...





Related Info

Telefonica starts to market 5G business tariffs
12 Oct | Germany | News
Telefonica in talks to raise EUR 5 bln for German fibre expansion - report
12 Oct | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom signs 10-year contract with Telefonica for FTTH line access
7 Oct | Germany | News
Telefonica Germany introduces new eID identification process for prepaid brands
19 Aug | Germany | News
Telefonica Deutschland lowers dividend to support new network investment plan
11 Dec 2019 | Germany | News
Telefonica Germany signs wholesale pact with Tele Columbus to offer O2 products on network
30 Oct 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone offers Telefonica access to German cable network to seal Unitymedia deal
7 May 2019 | Germany | News
Telefonica Germany says 5G fixed-wireless test in Hamburg positive
11 Feb 2019 | Germany | News
O2 Germany launches family offers, Huawei P20 promo
5 Feb 2019 | Germany | News
Telefonica Germany launches O2 my All in One XL and O2 Free XL tariffs in February
22 Jan 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now