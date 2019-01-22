O2 Germany revamps home broadband offer with choice of mobile, VDSL, cable or fibre

Telefonica Germany is revamping its home broadband service to give customers service across a full range of cable, fibre, DSL or mobile technology. The price of the O2 my Home tariffs is the same regardless of the technology. The operator will recommend the best technology for the customer's address and household make-up, while also allowing customers to choose based on availability.
The new offer will be available from 03 November with fibre, VDSL, LTE and 5G options, with cable added by the end of November. It follows new network deals struck in the past two years to gain access to fibre and cable networks, in addition to Telefonica's existing VDSL service. The company claims it has the widest network coverage in Germany, thanks to deals with Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus and other regional fixed operators.
It is also introducing a new O2 HomeSpot mobile router with 5G and a fixed phone number, which customers can set up without the need for a technician visit. This follows trials of fixed-wireless 5G services, which may be expanded under the company's network investment plans.
The new O2 my Home S tariff offers 10 Mbps speeds with a data cap of 100 GB per month for EUR 24.99. This is available with VDSL or the mobile router only. Cable becomes an option from the O2 my Home M plan, which increases the speed to 50 Mbps with unlimited data for EUR 29.99 per month, and is also available with the my Home L plan with 100 Mbps for EUR 34.99 or my Home XL with 250 Mbps for EUR 44.99. Fibre is reserved for the top plan with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, my Home XXL for EUR 59.99 monthly.
All the new tariffs include unlimited calls to the German fixed network and are also available in the Flex contract version. New customers who opt for a 24-month contract will receive a discount of EUR 10 in the first twelve months. Existing O2 customers who already use an O2 product and additionally subscribe to a O2 my Home tariff receive a EUR 10 discount per month.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions