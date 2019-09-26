OnePlus confirms plans for new affordable smartphone range

OnePlus has confirmed plans to launch a more affordable line of smartphones. The company said the new range would "start relatively small" in Europe and India and then roll out to the rest of the world, including North America. Further details were not provided.
The announcement follows several high-end releases from the company, which built its reputation on offering premium smartphone features for sharp prices. OnePlus said the new, cheaper phone will help expand its potential market and is part of a strategy to diversify its offering. This also included the recent launch of a smart TV under the OnePlus brand in India.
An Instagram account under the name 'Onepluslitezthing' was opened to share news on the new products. Recent blog reports have suggested the new device may be named OnePlus Z.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions