Wireless

OnePlus confirms plans for new affordable smartphone range

Tuesday 23 June 2020 | 15:05 CET | News

OnePlus has confirmed plans to launch a more affordable line of smartphones. The company said the new range would "start relatively small" in Europe and India and then roll out to the rest of the world, including North America. Further details were not provided. 

The announcement follows several high-end releases from the company, which built its reputation on offering premium smartphone features for sharp prices. OnePlus said the new, cheaper phone will help expand its potential market and is part of a strategy to diversify its offering. This also included the recent launch of a smart TV under the OnePlus brand in India. 

An Instagram account under the name 'Onepluslitezthing' was opened to share news on the new products. Recent blog reports have suggested the new device may be named OnePlus Z. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: OnePlus
Countries: World
