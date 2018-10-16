Edition: International
Wireless

OnePlus introduces 'affordable' Nord smartphone for EUR 399

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 16:59 CET | News

OnePlus has unveiled its new 'affordable' smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. It comes with high-end features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G and the same 48-megapixel camera as on the OnePlus 8, for the lower price of EUR 399. The phone is available for purchase in a 'pop-up' online sale 21 July and will go on sale officially 04 August. 

The OnePlus Nord comes with common features of the company's phones such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS 10.5 and Warp Charge 30T for fast charging. Available in the colours Grey Onyx and Marble Blue, the phone offers a 6.44-inch Amoled display, 4,115 mAh battery and a choice of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The latter model is priced at EUR 499. 

The rear camera is based on the Sony IMX586 sensor and also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle, macro and depth sensors. On the front is a 32-megapixel main camera with 4K video recording as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. 

OnePlus also introduced its own wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds can run for ten hours after only a 10-minute charge in their case, thanks to the Warp Charge technology, according to the company. With a full charge users can get up to 30 hours of listening. They are available in the colours white, dark greay and Nord Blue for EUR 89. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: OnePlus / Qualcomm / Sony
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

