Wireless

OnePlus introduces new version of Nord 5G phone with T-Mobile US

Tuesday 5 January 2021 | 15:36 CET | News
T-Mobile US has agreed another exclusive with OnePlus, to be the first carrier to offer the new OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 phones in the US. The new phones are based on the OnePlus Nord released last year in Europe and will be available also directly from OnePlus in the US and Canada.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: OnePlus / T-Mobile US
Countries: Canada / United States
