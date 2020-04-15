Edition: International
OnePlus releases new flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, plans first smartwatch

Tuesday 23 March 2021 | 17:26 CET | News
OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models. Compared to the OnePlus 8 launched in April 2020, the new phones come with an improved display, faster charging and a new Hasselblad camera system. In addition, the company is launching its first wearable, the OnePlus Watch. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: OnePlus / Qualcomm
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

3 Denmark offers free earphones with early orders for OnePlus 9 range smartphones
Published 24 Mar 2021 12:18 CET | Denmark
Mobile operator 3 Denmark said it will give away free wireless earphones while stocks last with reservations for the new OnePlus ...

OnePlus to work with Hasselblad on cameras for upcoming OnePlus 9 series
Published 08 Mar 2021 09:19 CET | World
OnePlus has signed a three-year contract with camera and lens make Hasselblad, Cnet reported. The cooperation should see an ...

OnePlus launches two more budget Nord smartphones
Published 26 Oct 2020 15:55 CET | World
OnePlus has added two more budget Nord smartphones to its portfolio, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the N100, Cnet reported. The ...

OnePlus launches updated OnePlus 8T smartphone
Published 15 Oct 2020 09:25 CET | World
OnePlus has introduced a new high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. An update of the OnePlus 8 released this spring, the phone is ...

OnePlus introduces 'affordable' Nord smartphone for EUR 399
Published 21 Jul 2020 16:59 CET | World
OnePlus has unveiled its new 'affordable' smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. It comes with high-end features like the Qualcomm ...

OnePlus stops McLaren partnership
Published 03 Jun 2020 11:21 CET | World
OnePlus will stop providing McLaren editions of its phones, as its partnership with the motor racing team came to its scheduled ...

OnePlus unveils new 5G smartphones
Published 15 Apr 2020 09:17 CET | World
OnePlus has announced two new smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Diverging from its usual launch plan of a 'flagship ...





