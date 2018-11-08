Edition: International
Oppo officially launches Find N folding phone with 7-inch screen

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 14:24 CET | News
Oppo has officially unveiled its first foldable smartphone at its annual technology event a week after chief product officer Pete Lau confirmed the upcoming launch. The Find N features a 120Hz inner screen measuring 7.1 inches with an 8.4:9 aspect ratio that has no gap when closed, coupled with a 60Hz outer display measuring 5.5 inches with an aspect ratio of 2:1. Oppo said the screen is protected by a 0.03 mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), compared to 0.6 mm for regular smartphone glass, allowing it to bend over 200,000 times with next to no crease.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oppo
Countries: World
