Oppo set to unveil first foldable smartphone

Thursday 9 December 2021 | 13:43 CET | News
Oppo has announced its first foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N. More details of the device will be announced next week at its annual innovation day. Oppo also plans to unveil its own Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and a set of smart glasses at the event 14-15 December.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: OnePlus / Oppo
Countries: World
