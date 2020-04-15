OnePlus unveils new 5G smartphones

OnePlus has announced two new smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Diverging from its usual launch plan of a 'flagship killer' in the spring and an updated model in the autumn, the company is coming with two phones at the same time to challenge Samsung and Apple at the high end of the market. The devices will launch 21 April starting at EUR 699 and EUR 899 respectively.
The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Oled display with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The Pro model offers a larger screen of 6.78 inches, higher QHD+ / 2K+ resolution and faster 120 Hz refresh rate to support gaming. Both models run Qualcomm's top Snapdragon 865 processor with the X55 5G modem and a choice of 8 or 12 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB internal storage. The Pro model offers new LPDDR5 memory, while the standard OnePlus 8 comes with the previous generation LPDDR 4 memory.
The Pro also features a more advanced camera. On the back is a 48-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX689), 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens of 120 degrees, 8-megapixel telephoto with up 3x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom, and 5-megapixel colour filter. The OnePlus 8 offers three cameras: a main 48-megapixel lens (Sony IMX586), a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle of 116 degrees and a 2-megapixel macro. Both models include a 16-megapixel front camera in a so-called 'dot punch' at the left top of the screen.
The slightly smaller OnePlus 8 comes with a smaller battery of 4,300 mAh, while the OnePlus 8 Pro features 4,510 mAh. Both support 30W fast charging, and the OnePlus 8 Pro can also charge wirelessly at 30W and support reverse charging to another device.
The phones are available in the colours Onyx Black or Glacial Green for the basic model at EUR 699, Glacial Green or Interstellar Glow for the Oneplus 8 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage at EUR 799, Onyx Black for standard version of the Oneplus 8 Pro at EUR 899 and Glacial Green or Ultramarine Blue with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for EUR 999.
OnePlus also announced a partnership with Google to promote the Google One subscription service with the Android 10 devices. Customers buying the new phones will receive 100 GB cloud storage free for three months, while existing OnePlus users will receive one month free.
One Plus said it also worked with Amazon to optimise the 8 series for use with its virtual assistant Alexa. Users need to download the Alexa app, and new functions will be added over time.
In the US, Verizon announced it would offer a special OnePlus 8 5G UW model to run on its ultra wideband 5G network. With the same specs as the OnePlus 8, it's offered for USD 799, with up to USD 700 off for customers new to Verizon who also trade in an old phone.
This is the first time Verizon carries a OnePlus device. T-Mobile US, who has worked with OnePlus previously, said it will also carry the OnePlus 8, with an exclusive on the Interstellar Glow colour. The devices launch in the US from 29 April.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions