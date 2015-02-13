Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

ONF starts SD-RAN project with open-source external controller

Tuesday 25 August 2020 | 15:12 CET | News

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced the formation of the SD-RAN project (Software Defined Radio Access Network) to pursue the creation of open source software platforms for mobile 4G and 5G RAN deployments. Initially, the project will focus on building an open source Near Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (nRT-RIC) compatible with the O-RAN architecture. Initial support for the project comes from AT&T, China Mobile, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Google, Intel, NTT, Radisys and Sercomm.

A primary goal of the SD-RAN project is to enable an external intelligent controller so that operators have both visibility and control over their RAN, including ownership and control over how spectrum is utilized and optimized. The initial development work in the new ONF project focuses on a near-real time RIC called µONOS-RIC (pronounced “micro-ONOS-RIC”).  

µONOS is a microservices-based SDN controller created by the refactoring and enhancement of ONOS, the SDN controller developed by ONF for operators which is already in production tier-1 networks worldwide. µONOS-RIC is built on µONOS, and hence features a cloud-native design supporting active-active clustering for scalability, performance and high availability along with the real-time capabilities needed for intelligent RAN control.

µONOS-RIC is designed to control an array of multi-vendor open RAN equipment consistent with the O-RAN Alliance architecture. In particular, the O-RAN Alliance E2 interface is used to interface between µONOS-RIC and the vendor-supplied RAN RU/DU/CU RAN components. Apps running on top of the µONOS-RIC are responsible for functionality that traditionally has come from vendor-proprietary systems. 

Complementing work at O-RAN Alliance, TIP

The participating members of the SD-RAN project plan to prototype and trial an advanced architecture that enables intelligent RIC xApps to control a broad spectrum of SON and RRM functionality that historically has been implemented as vendor-proprietary features on bespoke base station equipment and platforms. The work is seen as complementary to various efforts across the industry, including within the O-RAN Alliance, the O-RAN software community and the TIP OpenRAN Project Group.

SD-RAN will follow O-RAN specifications as they are developed and will also make use of components of existing open source to facilitate interoperability.  As the project pioneers new functionality, all extensions and learnings that come from building the system will be contributed back to O-RAN Alliance, with the intent that these extensions can inform and advance the O-RAN specifications.

Furthermore, the TIP OpenRAN 5G NR Project Group recently launched the RAN Intelligence and Automation (RIA) subgroup to develop and deploy AI/ML based applications (as xApps) for a variety of RAN use cases including SON, RRM and massive MIMO. TIP’s RIA subgroup will use ONF’s uONOS-RIC platform, leveraging open interfaces based on O-RAN specifications to assemble solutions for use case development, testing and deployment.

Field trial in 2021

The SD-RAN project already has a working skeleton prototype of the µONOS-RIC controller above a RAN emulation platform through the E2 interface. This implementation is demonstrating handover and load balancing at scale, supporting over 100 base stations and 100,000 user devices with less than 50ms handover latency (less than 10ms latency for 99 percent of all handovers). 

The aim is to hold a first field trial by early 2021, working with RAN vendors to integrate carrier-grade RU/DU/CU components while in parallel implementing xApps to demonstrate SON and RRM functionality. Interested parties are encouraged to contact ONF for additional information.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / China Mobile / China Unicom / Deutsche Telekom / Intel / NTT / RadiSys
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Radcom introduces 5G assurance, analytics platform to automate 5G network operations
Published 05 Aug 2020 15:35 CET | World
Israeli operator Radcom launched its automated 5G assurance platform – Radcom ACE – Automated, Containerized, End-To-End ...

TIP launches RAN Intelligence & Automation OpenRAN 5G sub-group
Published 30 Jul 2020 16:34 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has announced the launch of a new sub-group within the OpenRAN 5G NR Project Group - RAN ...

ONF introduces Aether cloud platform for new enterprise wireless networks
Published 03 Mar 2020 18:13 CET | World
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced a new open source platform for delivering enterprise mobile edge computing as a ...

Edgecore Networks announces general availability of Cassini Open Packet Transponder
Published 25 Feb 2020 20:12 CET | World
Edgecore Networks announced the general availability of its Cassini open packet transponder, what it calls the industry's highest ...

ONOS releases new SDN system, CORD use cases
Published 16 Mar 2016 17:17 CET | World
The ONOS community announced the availability of its latest software release, Falcon. An open source SDN network operating system ...

ONF introduces second release of Atrium SDN software
Published 17 Feb 2016 09:47 CET | World
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF), a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of open Software-Defined ...

China Unicom joins ONOS project for SDN development

Published 01 May 2015 13:26 CET | China
At the 2015 China SDN/NFV Conference held in Beijing on 22 April, China Unicom and Open Network Operating System (ONOS) ...

Cisco, SK Telecom join ONOS community
Published 13 Feb 2015 08:56 CET | World
On.Lab's ONOS has recorded over 1000 downloads and two new partners since the open source SDN Network Operating System for ...





Related Info

Radcom introduces 5G assurance, analytics platform to automate 5G network operations
5 Aug | World | News
TIP launches RAN Intelligence & Automation OpenRAN 5G sub-group
30 Jul | World | News
ONF introduces Aether cloud platform for new enterprise wireless networks
3 Mar | World | News
Edgecore Networks announces general availability of Cassini Open Packet Transponder
25 Feb | World | News
ONOS releases new SDN system, CORD use cases
16 Mar 2016 | World | News
ONF introduces second release of Atrium SDN software
17 Feb 2016 | World | News
China Unicom joins ONOS project for SDN development
1 May 2015 | China | News
Cisco, SK Telecom join ONOS community
13 Feb 2015 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2020
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now