Wireless

Oppo to launch range of entry-level and flagship phones in Europe with Vodafone

Monday 18 May 2020 | 09:03 CET | News
Oppo and Vodafone have announced a distribution deal that will see the Chinese manufacturer introduce new products in all of the operator’s European markets, including Germany, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands, starting from this month. Availability will then be expanded to other Vodafone markets. 

Oppo will launch a broad range of new products, from entry-level to flagship devices, including both 4G and 5G smartphones, such as the Oppo A, Reno and Find X series. 

The companies noted that Oppo mainly makes it products in-house and that most of its manufacturing facilities have resumed normal operation amid the coronavirus outbreak. The products will go on sale online while physical retail is constrained. Oppo will also closely work with Vodafone to ensure the continued safety of employees and customers as restrictions at retail are lifted.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oppo / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

