Oppo unveils concept phone with 'rollable' display, AR glasses at Inno Day

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has taken advantage of its latest “Inno Day” event in Shenzen to unveil three new concepts, including a handset with an expanding ‘rollable’ display. The Oppo X 2021 Rollable Concept smartphone features a screen that expands from 6.7 inches to 7.4 inches in the user’s hand when a button on the side of the device is swiped.
According to Oppo, the motorised scroll mechanism is pioneering system that uses three proprietary technologies, dubbed ‘Roll Motor powertrain’, ‘2-in-1 Plate’ and ‘Warp Track’ high-strength screen laminate. Oppo added that the OLED display is “continuously variable”, meaning users can adjust the size between 6.7 inches and 7.4 inches based on their actual needs.
The company also unveiled new augmented reality glasses called AR Glass 2021, which it says are nearly 75 percent lighter than the previous year’s concept wearable and come with a brand-new split design. The device is built with birdbath-type optics and 0.71-inch OLED panels to enhance the immersive experience, and comes with stereo fisheye cameras, a time-of-flight sensor and a conventional RGB camera.
Finally, Oppo announced the CybeReal concept AR application, which is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology to enable high-precision localisation and scene recognition.
