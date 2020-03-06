Oppo introduces flagship smartphones Find X2, Find X2 Pro

Oppo has presented its flagship smartphones for 2020, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. The unveiling came two week later than planned, due to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The two smartphones will both have a 120Hz screen, superfast charging with SuperVooc 2.0 and an advanced camera system. The phones will be launching in Europe in black and orange, generally in early May, though earlier in some countries. The Find X2 Pro will cost EUR 1,199 while the Find X2 will be priced at EUR 999.
During the online event, the company said it will this year be working with over 30 carriers globally, having added 11 leading carriers in 2020, and taking aim at new markets Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Uzbekistan.
Both the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are equipped with an Amoled screen with QHD+ screen resolution and support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The colours of the screen have been calibrated by Oppo, ensuring a rich and accurate colour reproduction, the company said. The devices have therefore received an A + rating from DisplayMate.
Both smartphones support Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement through an O1 Ultra Vision Engine. Motion Clear accelerates the image of online videos under 30 fps to frame rates of 60 fps or even 120 fps, resulting in smooth images. The HDR video enhancement corrects the real-time HDR effect and image quality of regular videos through various algorithms such as tone mapping, bit depth expansion and colour gamut.
The new smartphones are one of the first devices to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The 5G connectivity is made possible by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem in addition to the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 system for Wi-Fi 6 support. In addition, the devices are optimized for gaming thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming. Finally, the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine provides extensive camera functions.
Both the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G. The company said this achieves a theoretical peak download speed of 7.5 Gbps and contains the strongest 5G+4G worldwide roaming capacity. Together with a 360-degree smart antenna design, the devices match the best antenna group for the strongest possible connection. Oppo's proprietary Smart 5G technology supports 5G+4G dual receiver, dual card and dual standby to easily switch between network systems.
The Oppo Find X2 Pro is equipped with an Ultra Vision camera system for professional photography possibilities. The camera configuration of the Find X2 Pro is made up of a combination of three cameras, a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a13MP telephoto lens, with also support for a 10x Hybrid Zoom. Thanks to the IMX689 sensor, the Find X2 Pro also offers All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF technology, which can achieve up to 100 percent pixel focus. The Find X2 Pro is, according to Oppo, the first mobile phone that supports 12bit True Capture. The image sensor combined with Dual Native OIS technology and a large aperture of f/1.7 offers the possibility to photograph and film in low light.
Both devices are equipped with the second generation 10x Hybrid Zoom. The new OIS driver chip combined with multi-focus image fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm ensures the consistency of colour and white balance when switching between three cameras, making the zooming process more natural and smooth. Users can easily switch the zoom between the three cameras to shoot at a close distance of 3 cm and achieve a maximum zoom of 60x.
The devices support up to 30x zoom during video recording. The Find X2 Pro has the Ultra Steady Video Pro with improved image stabilization algorithm. In addition to 4K 60fps videos, the series also support Live HDR video recording with technologies that more clearly distinguish light and shadow in backlit scenes.
The Oppo Find X2 has a 4,200 mAh battery and the Find X2 Pro a 4,260 mAha battery. Both are equipped with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger. SuperVOOC 2.0 can fully charge the Oppo Find X2 Pro in just 38 minutes.
The OPPO Find X2 Series is equipped with ColorOS 7.1. As the latest version of OPPO’s customized Android 10 operating system, ColorOS 7.1 offers a light design that simplifies the user interface. In addition to full adjustment of icons, there is a dark mode provides for a better reading experience during the day and for lower battery consumption.
Both new devices will be directly available in the Netherlands, a move which Oppo says makes it the first to release a 5G smartphone in the Netherlands. Samsung will be releasing its Galaxy S20 smartphone series with 5G support in the Netherlands later this month.
In the Netherlands, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be exclusively available from T-Mobile Netherlands and MediaMarkt from 6 March. They will later come to Belsimpel, Coolblue, Tele2 Netherlands, Ben and Mobiel.nl.
The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be available in the country with 12 GB memory plus 512 GB internal storage capacity, in black and orange. With a T-Mobile NL subscription from EUR 41.50, the phone will carry a suggested retail price of EUR 1,199. The Oppo Find X2 will be available in the country with 12 GB memory plus 256 GB storage capacity, in black and blue. It will have a suggested retail price of EUR 999 at T-Mobile NL, with a subscription from EUR 34.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions